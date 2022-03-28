The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will continue today, moderately hot and clear in general, and partly cloudy and dusty at times in some areas during the day, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially on the sea, and be dusty and dusty, and their speed ranges from 20 to 35 km / h up to 55 km / h on the sea, which is very turbulent to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that the weather tomorrow will be humid in the morning with the possibility of fog or light mist forming over some inland areas, while the weather will continue to be moderate in temperature and clear in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times in some areas during the day, indicating that the winds will remain northwesterly moderate to active, especially at speed. On the sea and it is dusty during the day, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which has turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stated that the weather next Wednesday will remain humid in the morning with a chance of fog or light mist forming over some internal and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, ranging in speed from 15 to 25 km. / h up to 30 km / h on the sea, which becomes light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



