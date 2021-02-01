The National Center of Meteorology reported that February is one of the months of the winter season, as the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian air height accompanied by a cold northern air mass, pointing out that during this month the temperatures continue to decline over the country in general, despite its high Slight, especially in the second half of the month in some regions compared to January.

The center stated that the country is affected by the passage of depressions coming from the west, which leads to instability in weather conditions, as clouds multiply and are punctuated by cumulus rain clouds, noting that the prevailing winds during this month are south-easterly in the morning, turning into westerly and north-westerly during the day. While the country is affected sometimes by active northwesterly winds (the north wind), where the highest wind speed was recorded at 141 km / h in Jabal Mabrah in 2010.

He pointed out that the relative humidity increases during this month, and the opportunity arises in the early morning to form light and dense fog, especially on the coastal areas, explaining that the average temperature ranges between 18 and 21.3 ° C, and the average maximum temperature is between 23 and 28 ° C and the average The minimum temperature is between 12.4 and 16.1 ° C.

He confirmed that the highest temperature recorded during this month was 39.8 ° C in the island border guards in 2009, while the lowest temperature was on Jebel Jais in 2017, which was 5.7 ° C below zero.

He noted that the average relative humidity during this month reaches 59%, and the average maximum relative humidity ranges between 78% to 88%, and the average minimum relative humidity ranges between 29% to 40%, while the highest year in which fog occurred during the past years was the year 2016, when the number of fog occurrences was 13 fog days and 7 fog days.

He reported that the highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 317 mm in Al Huwailat in 1988.





