The National Center of Meteorology reported that today's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some coastal and northern areas, with the possibility of light rain, indicating a gradual rise in temperatures.

He pointed out that the weather will become humid at night until tomorrow morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day and causing dust. He explained that the sea will have light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some coastal and northern areas, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning with the possibility of fog or light mist forming over some inland and coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northeasterly and northwesterly light to light. Moderate speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Monday’s weather will become generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, while winds will be northwesterly turning to southeasterly, light to moderate.

Speed ​​ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that Tuesday's weather will return to partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some northern and eastern regions, with a new rise in temperatures, while the winds will be south-easterly turning to north-westerly and north-easterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active and causing dust, and their speed ranges from 10. To 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.