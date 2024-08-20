The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather, Tuesday, is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, and low clouds appear on the east coast accompanied by light rain, and winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, and the sea is medium-waved and will be turbulent tomorrow morning in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium-waved in the Sea of ​​Oman..

The center expected the weather tomorrow, Wednesday, to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some eastern and southern areas, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast accompanied by light rain, while temperatures tend to decrease, noting that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active to strong at times, causing dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and their speed will range from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h at sea, which will be turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman..