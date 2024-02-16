The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country is affected during the current period by an extension of a surface air high from the east, and an extension of an air low from the west, accompanied by an extension of a high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times, becoming cloudy in the far north, With the possibility of light rain tomorrow morning.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in the north, pointing to a noticeable drop in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly, moderate to active, stirring up dust and dirt, and leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and becoming strong at times, especially on the sea. .

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah confirmed that it cooperated with partners to contain the situation during the repercussions of the weather condition on the cities of the eastern region, according to a systematic plan that included quick and safe dealing with events, as it worked on a series of shelter operations in the eastern regions since the beginning of the weather condition. It sheltered about 173 families, including more than 1,010 people whose homes were damaged by the heavy rains. Providing safe shelters for them, with the participation of 528 members of the security services, 621 field cadres for municipalities and other parties, and providing 55 police patrols and security vehicles, and 321 heavy vehicles for municipalities and participating parties, which varied between tanks and water pumps, and a number of heavy freight vehicles.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in Sharjah revealed the start of the return plan. By reopening closed roads; Traffic movement returns to normal; And organizing the return of affected families to their homes after ensuring their safety, after continuous efforts to control what was left behind by rainwater.

The Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman was able to deal immediately with all reports received during the period of low weather that the country witnessed during the last period, so that the treatment index achieved 100%, according to the report issued by the department for the work of its competencies during the rains, and the department confirmed that it provided the best equipment. And proactive plans to deal with the rainy season, which contributed to resolving all reports within record time.

The head of the Fujairah Fishermen's Association, Mahmoud Hassan Suleiman Al Ali, reported that fishing trips were halted for more than two weeks, as a result of fluctuating weather conditions, which greatly affected the local fish markets in the eastern region, and led to a clear shortage in the supply of fish.

He stated that the association dealt effectively with the cessation of fishing movement as a result of the unstable weather conditions during the first week, by communicating with the responsible authorities, with the aim of enabling a number of fishermen to go out fishing “with the saddlebag” while the weather condition stabilized and the rains that the region witnessed stopped, while the fishermen stopped fishing. Entering the sea during the second week, as a result of the region being exposed to the low weather that the country experienced, and a small number of fishermen returned while adhering to the necessary warnings yesterday.