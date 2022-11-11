The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the document of the research areas targeted for the projects of the fifth cycle of the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Sciences focuses mainly on two main areas: improving the chances of cloud formation and enhancing rainfall, noting that the fifth cycle of the program will be launched on the sidelines of the opening of the forum. The Sixth International Rainfall on January 24, 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

During its participation in the UAE pavilion at the 27th Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP27”, which is currently being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, the Center reviewed its achievements in the field of meteorology and the study of unstable weather conditions and their relationship Climate change, in addition to highlighting his pioneering experience in the fields of developing rain seeding research and the latest technologies used in this vital field.

The new research areas that have been identified by a team of eminent scientists and experts from leading international and local institutions aim to develop innovative new concepts and technologies that have a significant positive impact on rain enhancement science research, to contribute to the promotion of sustainable water resources in arid and semi-arid areas.

New areas of research include the physical chain of processes that lead to cloud formation and precipitation, evaluation of the physical processes of warm, cold and mixed clouds and their interactions that lead to precipitation, numerical simulations that include microphysics and multi-scale cloud dynamics, real-time forecasting of weather and atmospheric conditions to support seeding processes, and innovative use. For artificial intelligence techniques, especially machine learning methods, integration of measurement tools and new numerical models to a clear scientific understanding of the complete chain of events of all processes involved in cloud formation, and other innovative research areas.

The Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science specifically targets research proposals capable of creating a clear operational impact with the possibility of reaching measurable results, and clarifying the “Technical Readiness Level” (TRL) of techniques, models and other outputs, which will be a decisive factor in evaluating research proposals, as Projects with a TRL score of 6 and above will be given greater priority, allowing them to be applied to countries under stress on their scarce natural water resources.





The Director General of the National Center of Meteorology said. President of the Asian Meteorological Union, Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos: “With the increasing challenges of climate change and water scarcity, the world needs to adopt a scientific and innovation-based approach to find viable solutions to today’s complex water resource challenges. At the National Center of Meteorology, we have made significant progress in addressing these challenges. issues over the past four cycles of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, as part of the UAE’s commitment to support global efforts to enhance water security.”

He added, “We are confident that the new research areas targeted in the fifth cycle of the program will greatly enhance our ability to harness the great potential of rain seeding sciences and technologies to address water challenges in countries and communities most vulnerable to the risks of water stress.”





For her part, Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “Since its inception, the program has contributed significantly to the development of new technologies in the field of rain enhancement, through the implementation of advanced research projects, and the enhancement of communication and knowledge transfer within the scientific community. To complement this success, , the areas focused on in the fifth session will add new horizons to our understanding of cloud formation as a topic that has received remarkable attention among the scientific community in the last session.These efforts are in line with the objectives and vision of the program to support research cooperation in order to explore new concepts in this important scientific field, and provide Innovative scientific solutions to enhance water security in the United Arab Emirates and all countries of the world.

