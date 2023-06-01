The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the last third of the current month of June, specifically on June 21, will witness the sun’s apparent perpendicularity to the Tropic of Cancer (23.27 degrees north), noting that the country will witness during that day the longest day of the year, and thus the temperatures will increase for most regions of the state marking the start of summer.

The center stated that the average temperatures during the current month of June will witness a noticeable increase compared to the previous month of May by approximately two to three degrees Celsius, while the effect of the Siberian air high on the country weakens and recedes during this month, and thermal depressions affect the region, as the effect of the seasonal Indian depression extends. It extends over the country from the east for most of the month. He pointed out that this month will also witness the appearance of quantities of clouds sometimes in some areas, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming over the eastern mountains in the afternoon hours, and the chances of cumulus clouds forming increase with the progress of the days in this month that may be interspersed with rain.

The center expects that the percentage of humidity in the air will decrease slightly during this month compared to May, especially the second half of it, as the chances of fog and light fog formation are weak and their frequency will decrease, especially in the second half of the month, indicating that the average temperature ranges between 33.0 and 35.7 degrees. Celsius, as the average maximum temperature is between 39.7 and 42.7 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature is between 26.6 and 29.2 degrees Celsius.