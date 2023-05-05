The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the current month of May is one of the months of the first transitional period (spring) between the winter and summer seasons, explaining that this month witnesses the continuation of the sun’s apparent movement towards the north of the equator, as the day gradually lengthens in the northern hemisphere, which leads to In turn, it will lead to a gradual rise in temperatures in most regions of the country.

The center indicated that during this month the effect of the Siberian high air on the country weakens and recedes, and the depressions also affect the region, as an air depression extends from the west or from the east, and when it is accompanied by the extension of upper air depressions heading from west to east, cloud quantities increase over Some areas with a chance of rain.

And he noted that the percentage of humidity in the air decreases slightly during this month, compared to the previous month of April, especially with the second half of it, although opportunities remain for the formation of fog and light fog in separate areas, especially during the first half of it, and its occurrence is less frequent in the second half.

The center stated that according to climate statistics and historical records, the average temperature during this month ranges between 30.5 and 33.5 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature between 37.2 and 40.7 degrees Celsius, and the lowest between 24 and 26.6 degrees Celsius. Pointing out that the highest temperature recorded in the country during the month of May was 50.2 degrees Celsius in the “Umm Al-Zamoul and Fujairah Airport” areas in 2009, while the lowest temperature was recorded in “Jebel Jais” in 2005, when it reached 9 degrees Celsius.

He stated that the average wind speed during the current month is 13 km/h, and that the highest wind speed was recorded at 117.2 km/h in “Jebel Mabrah” in 2010, while the average relative humidity during this month reaches 39%, and the maximum average relative humidity ranges from between 54% to 82%, and the lowest between 14% to 22%, indicating that the highest recurrence year of fog during the past years was 2021, when the number of recurrence of fog was 10 days of fog and 4 days of light fog, while it was higher The amount of rain recorded during this month, 134.4 mm, on “Al-Fali” in 1981.

The center expected that today’s weather will be generally clear, with an opportunity for some cumulus clouds to form in the east in the afternoon, while temperatures tend to rise gradually, and become humid at night until tomorrow morning, with an opportunity for fog or light fog to form on some coastal and inland areas, while it will be The wind is southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h over the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain generally clear, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, noting that another rise in temperatures will occur, and the weather will remain humid at night until next Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal areas, and winds Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, the speed is active at times, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather for next Sunday will remain generally clear, and become partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy at night over some western coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30. km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Tuesday’s weather is expected to be generally clear and hot during the day, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching Up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.