The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the summer temperature classification in the world in general differs from one place to another, and from one country to another, as the weather of a region such as the Arabian Gulf in summer is not similar to the weather in European countries, some of whose countries are currently greatly affected by heat waves that are higher than usual, as a result of pressure distributions coming from North and Central Africa extending over southern and central Europe.

The center told Emirates Today that the country does not rely on preemptively describing the summer temperature, as it has not yet ended, but rather the center has a scientific mechanism that relies on estimating weather conditions at the end of each month.

The center revealed that, the day before yesterday, it conducted a comparative study on average temperatures in the country during this period of the year over the past 20 years, and its results concluded that temperatures are still around their normal rates that are repeated every summer, and there are even temperatures in previous years that were higher than those currently recorded in the country, during this period of the year (July).

He stated that the UAE and the Arab Gulf region are affected during the summer by a source of heating, which is a hot air mass accompanying the seasonal India depression coming from northern India and Pakistan, passing through Iran, Kuwait, Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula, as well as extending to northern Egypt and Greece, pointing out that the arrival of this mass to the Empty Quarter (which is naturally hot during this period of summer), increases its heat, and then raises temperatures in general.

The center said: “There is a clear feeling among many individuals of heat and heat exhaustion during the past period, especially in the noon and night hours, and this feeling is not due to a rise in temperature in the first place, but rather is a result of high levels of humidity coming from the east with India’s seasonal low, with stillness in the movement of winds, which caused a feeling of heat and heat exhaustion during the last period.”

The center expected that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, becoming humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog formation in some coastal areas, and the winds are southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, causing dust during the day in the west, and the sea will be light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that the weather tomorrow will remain fair to partly cloudy in general, becoming humid at night until Saturday morning, over some western coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, causing dust and dust during the day, especially to the east.

The center stated that the weather for next Saturday will be partially cloudy in general, while temperatures tend to decrease in some northern regions, while the weather for next Sunday will remain partially cloudy in general, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust and dust during the day, especially to the east.