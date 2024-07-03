The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing over the mountains in the afternoon, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, moderate to active in speed, especially at sea, causing dust and dirt to rise, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility in exposed areas..

The center indicated that the weather on Friday will be clear to partly cloudy at times, while the winds will become southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active during the day, causing dust and dirt to rise, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility in exposed areas. The weather will remain clear to partly cloudy at times, next Saturday, with a rise in temperatures, and the winds will be southwesterly, turning to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day..

The center pointed out that the weather next Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy at times with another slight rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southwesterly, turning to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and their speed will range from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which will be lightly waved in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman..