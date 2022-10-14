The National Center of Meteorology stated that the weather will be humid with increased chances of fog formation during the morning hours over the next three days, pointing out that it will witness partly clouds, especially to the east, as of Monday, while the Integrated Transport Center, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, warned my commander. Vehicles from using excessive speeds, sudden lane changes or using four-wheel lights, when driving through fog.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow’s weather will be humid with a chance of fog or light mist forming in the morning over some areas, especially coastal areas, and becoming clear in general, with the continued appearance of clouds over some eastern areas in the afternoon, while the winds will be southeasterly shifting to northern. Western and northeastern, light to moderate, speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that Monday’s weather will be humid with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the morning on some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in the east, while the winds will become northeast to northwest, light to moderate in speed and sometimes active, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather next Tuesday will be humid with a chance of fog or light fog forming in the morning on some internal and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in the east, while the winds remain northeast to northwest, light to moderate in speed and active at times, and their speed ranges from From 10 to 20 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which will have light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

For its part, the Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi called on motorists to drive carefully during periods of fog formation, stressing the importance of reducing speed as much as possible and leaving a greater space between the vehicle and other vehicles on the road, as well as using fog lights, because its performance It is better than normal lamps because of its lower position and its forward and downward direction, i.e. towards the ground as far as possible.

The center also advised motorists during fog to make sure to open the vehicle’s window a little, because visibility may be limited to the environment around them.