The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather on the country this week will be humid, with the possibility of fog forming in different areas, and high temperatures.

The center said that the weather today will be wet in the morning, with the opportunity to form fog or slight fog in some interior areas, and it will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, especially on the coasts and islands. It is also expected that the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, active at times on the sea, with speeds from 15 to 25 reaching 35 km / hr, and the sea with turbulent waves becomes medium to light in the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

As for tomorrow, the center expected the weather to be wet in the morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some interior and coastal areas – partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy in some northern areas – and a rise in temperatures, and the winds are northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate. 10 to 20 reaches 30 km / h, and the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He expected the weather next Tuesday to be wet in the morning, especially on the coasts, and clear to partly cloudy with another rise in temperatures, and the winds are northeasterly to southeasterly light to moderate, their speed is from 10 to 20 up to 30 km / hr, and the sea is light. Wave in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center also expected that the weather next Wednesday will be humid in the morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and interior areas, especially to the west, and be clear to partly cloudy, and the winds are northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, active sometimes during the day, with a speed of 10 to 20 It reaches 35 km / hr, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.





