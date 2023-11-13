The National Center of Meteorology expects that the country will be affected, during the period from Wednesday to Saturday next, by a surface depression extending from the Red Sea, with an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by an air current from the west and a cold air mass, with clouds flowing from the west, interspersed with clouds. Cumulus, in different areas, accompanied by rainfall.

The center added, in a weather report, that next Wednesday will witness the appearance of clouds in the east, with the chance of some cumulonimbus clouds forming in the afternoon.

Cloud amounts will gradually increase at night over the sea and islands, with the possibility of rain.

On Thursday and Friday, the depression deepens into the upper layers of the atmosphere, where the amount of clouds increases, interspersed with cumulus clouds in various areas, especially the northern, eastern and coastal areas, and is accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, and the clouds gradually decrease on Friday night.

The center stated that on Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, and the possibility of rain.

As for the winds, they are northeasterly, light to moderate speed, and active to strong at times, especially with clouds, and they stir up dust and dirt.

The sea will be light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.