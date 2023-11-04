The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country will be affected during the next three days by an extension of a surface depression from the east, with an extension of a depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by an air current from the west, and a humid and cold air mass with clouds flowing from the west at intervals, interspersed with some cumulus clouds over areas. Scattered, especially in the east and north, and accompanied by light to moderate rain, which may be heavy in limited areas.

The center explained that the weather during this period will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming in some areas, especially the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rain and a drop in temperatures, pointing out that the winds are northwesterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active with Clouds and over the sea, causing dust and dirt, while the sea will be light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected today’s weather to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by rain falling on some coastal, northern and eastern regions, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h. S, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has moderate to turbulent waves at depth at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by rain falling on some coastal, northern and eastern regions. The winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, active at times, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h. S, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has moderate to turbulent waves at depth at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather next Tuesday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some cumulus rain clouds over various areas of the country, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, causing dust, and their speed will range from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 15 to 25 km/h. To 40 km/h on the sea, with moderate to turbulent waves in the evening to the west in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate turbulent waves at times with cloud activity in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects next Wednesday’s weather to be generally cloudy, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by rain falling on some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, active at times, and their speed will range from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 15 to 25 km/h. To 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent in the morning, the waves become moderate to light in the Arabian Gulf, and the waves become light to moderate, sometimes turbulent with cloud activity in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the region is affected during the month of November by the gradual extension of the Siberian high air pressure towards it, especially during the second half of it, which leads to a continued drop in temperatures, with temperatures tending to get cold sometimes, especially at night in mountainous areas and some interior areas, indicating that The country is also affected by an extension of surface air depressions extending from the Red Sea and from the east, and if they are accompanied by air depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere from the east or from the west, the amounts of clouds increase and cumulus rain clouds form in some areas, especially the eastern regions of the country.

The average maximum and minimum temperatures during the current month decrease by (4-6 degrees) as a result of the continued apparent movement of the sun towards the south, away from the region.