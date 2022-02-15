The National Center of Meteorology expected that humid weather will prevail today in the morning, with the possibility of light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas, especially in the north, becoming clear to partly cloudy, while the winds will remain northwesterly to northeast, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which becomes medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow, he added, the weather will remain humid with a chance of fog forming in the morning on some internal and coastal areas, and it will be clear to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times at night, with a rise in temperatures, noting that the winds will become southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, active at times. Its speed ranges from 18 to 30 km/h, reaching 38 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, and cloudy at times in the west, pointing to another rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southeast to northeast, light to moderate, with speeds that are active at times, with speeds ranging from 18 to 30 km / h. It reaches 38 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather next Saturday, the center expected it to be a little dusty and hot during the day, becoming partly cloudy and cloudy at times in the west, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, with speeds ranging from 18 to 30 km / h, reaching To 38 km/h on the sea, which will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian high air accompanied by a cold northern air mass, pointing out that temperatures during this month continue to decrease over the country in general, despite their slight increase, especially in the second half of the month in some areas. compared to January.

The center stated that the country is affected during this month by the passage of air depressions coming from the Mediterranean, which leads to cases of instability in the weather conditions, as the south winds that raise dust and sand activate, and rain clouds sometimes multiply.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

