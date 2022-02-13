The National Center of Meteorology expected that cloudy to partly cloudy weather will prevail today, with a chance of light to medium rain at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas during the day, and the weather will become humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of fog or Light fog, especially in the west, explaining that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially on the sea during the day, with speeds ranging between 15 and 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent and turns into waves. Medium in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy in general, with high temperatures, and become humid at night until Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northeast to northwest, light to moderate. Speed, its speed ranges between 10 and 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that Wednesday’s weather will remain clear to partly cloudy in general, and become humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, ranging between 10 and 20 km / Q, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf. He pointed out that Thursday’s weather will remain clear to partly cloudy, with a decrease in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, especially on the sea, and will raise dust on some exposed areas, with a speed ranging between 15 and 25 km / h, reaching 40 km/hr on the sea. He stated that during February, the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the Siberian high altitude, accompanied by a cold northern air mass, and temperatures continue to decrease over the country in general, and rise slightly in the second half of the month in some areas. During this month, the country is affected by the passage of air depressions coming from the Mediterranean, which leads to cases of instability in weather conditions, as the south winds that raise dust and sand activate, and rain clouds sometimes multiply.



