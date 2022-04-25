The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country is exposed to a shallow air depression from the Red Sea and another from southern Iran, accompanied by humid easterly and southeasterly winds, which work with the presence of mountains and high temperatures, on the development of convective rain clouds, pointing out that as of tomorrow night, the country will be affected. With the extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere from the north and the flow of clouds from the southwest towards the country. The center indicated that there is an opportunity for rainy local convective clouds to form over the east of the country and some interior areas, starting today, while the weather from Wednesday night to Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain falling in separate areas. He explained that the winds will be moderate to brisk, with dust and dust at times, while the sea will be light to medium, turbulent at times, especially with convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center expected that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and interior regions, which may be accompanied by rain, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times to be dusty during the day in the west, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which will be light to medium waves, may turbulent westward in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain falling on separate areas, especially at night, while the winds will be southeasterly light to moderate, brisk at times, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/ Q, up to 35 km/hr on the sea, which will have light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. He explained that the weather next Thursday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of rain falling on separate areas, especially the western and southern regions, extending over some coastal areas and islands, while the winds will be southeast to northeast, light to moderate in speed, active at times to be dusty and dusty, especially With clouds, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, turbulent sometimes with clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center expected the weather next Friday to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of rain falling on separate areas, especially the western and southern regions, extending over some coastal areas and islands, while the winds will be southeast to northeast, light to moderate speed, active at times, causing dust and dust, and strong at times. Its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 45 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.