The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the current period is witnessing the formation of local cumulus rainy clouds, as a result of the region being affected by the extension of the ITCZ ​​Tropical Convergence Line and its movement towards the south of the country, with the advance of surface and upper depressions from the south towards the north, as well as the flow of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman towards the region and the country. In addition to the high temperatures during the day.

The center stated that the next three days witness an opportunity for the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain of different intensities, which may be accompanied by lightning and thunder at times, in different regions of the country, especially in the east and south, and also extends to some internal regions and the Al Dhafra region, while the winds are southeast to northeast. The speed is moderate and active to strong at times, especially with cumulus clouds, and it raises dust and dust and leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, pointing out that the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the weather condition that the country is currently witnessing is “expected”, and it is known as the “season of wind activity”, which is usually concentrated during the second half of the summer season, with the beginning of July, and is in the form of separate waves, each of which lasts from three to six. Usually days, then gradually weaken, and large areas of places adjacent to the Hajar mountain range in the Emirates and Oman are usually affected, explaining that this activity focused on areas extending between Al-Ain, Al-Dhaid and Masafi, with the emergence of cumulus cloud formations in the afternoon, and deepened to the cities of the West Coast. from the northern regions.

The center pointed out that this activity leads to the formation of local cumulus clouds, and the fall of thunderstorms, which are heavy in some areas, and are accompanied by hail, as they are preceded or accompanied by downward air currents, which are “very violent” currents.

The center expected that the weather, today, will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the chance of some rainy cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east, and extending over some inland areas, pointing out that the weather becomes humid at night until Friday morning. Over some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active to strong at times with clouds, raising dust and dust, leading to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h on the sea, which is light to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center stated that the weather, tomorrow, remains fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the continued chance of some rainy cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon east and south, extending over some inland areas, and the winds remain southeast to northeast. Light to moderate speed, active to strong at times, with clouds that raise dust and dust and lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching 55 km/h at sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Arabian Gulf. Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather, next Saturday, will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with an opportunity for some cumulus rain clouds to form in the afternoon in some eastern, southern and western regions, while the winds will be southeast to northeast, light. To moderate speed, active to strong at times, especially with clouds, causing dust and dust, and its speed ranges between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which is light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium at times in the Sea of ​​Oman .

The center stated that the weather, next Sunday, will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed and sometimes active. Its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

