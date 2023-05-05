The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather, tomorrow, Saturday, will be generally clear, with an opportunity for some cumulus clouds to form in the east in the afternoon, while temperatures tend to rise gradually, and it will become wet at night until tomorrow morning, with an opportunity for fog or light fog to form in some coastal areas. And the interior, while the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h over the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather on Sunday remains generally clear, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, noting that another rise in temperatures will occur, and the weather will remain humid at night until next Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal areas, and winds Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, the speed is active at times, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather for next Sunday will remain generally clear, and become partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy at night over some western coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30. km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Next Tuesday’s weather is expected to be generally clear and hot during the day, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching Up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.