The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be partly cloudy at times, with a chance of the formation of some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain falling on some eastern and western regions, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active to stir up dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center pointed out that Friday’s weather will be humid in the morning in some western regions, and partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, which may be accompanied by rain falling in some coastal and western regions, and temperatures tend to gradually decrease, especially to the west, while winds are northwesterly, light to moderate speed. It is sometimes active, stirring up dust, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves, gradually becoming turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He stated that the weather next Saturday will remain humid in the morning in some internal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, and it will become partly cloudy at times with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by rain falling in some eastern and southern regions, expecting another drop in temperatures, while the winds will be strong. Light to moderate northwesterly, sometimes active to raise dust, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has moderate to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects next Sunday’s weather to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming, accompanied by rain falling on some areas, especially the eastern and northern ones, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, sometimes active, stirring up dust, and their speed ranges between 10 and 25. km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has turbulent to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.