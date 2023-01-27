The effects of the weather condition witnessed by the country since the middle of the week begin to gradually fade from tomorrow, Saturday, when its intensity decreases, with the chance of rain remaining in some northern and eastern coastal areas during the day.

Over the past three days, the country witnessed a state of atmospheric instability as a result of the passage of a surface depression from the southwest, with an upper depression extending from the north accompanied by an air current from the west and a cold and moist air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere, during which the weather remained partly cloudy to cloudy. And interspersed with some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with lightning and thunder sometimes in separate areas.

And the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times during the day in some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain, while the winds will be northeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds active and strong at times, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25. km/h, up to 45 km/h on the sea, which is rough in the Arabian Gulf and medium to rough at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center stated that Sunday’s weather will become humid with the possibility of light fog formation in some internal areas, which will turn clear to partly cloudy and cloudy at times in some eastern and coastal areas, noting that the winds will be northwesterly turning to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, activating at times in the morning. West, its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which remains turbulent in the morning. West, it becomes medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.