The National Center of Meteorology expected the chances of rain to continue, today, in some coastal, northern and eastern areas during the day, as a result of the country’s continued exposure to a surface depression, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that the region is affected during the current month of January by a number of depressions. Which passes over the Mediterranean Sea, where it continues its progress eastward to deviate sometimes towards the Arabian Gulf region, and at other times it is affected by the extension of the Red Sea depression, and sometimes the presence of these depressions is associated with a cold air mass associated with an upper depression, which leads to instability in weather conditions, Where clouds multiply over the country from time to time, with rain falling in different regions.

The center stated that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in some areas, while the northwesterly winds will be light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h at the sea, which is medium to Waves are turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather will become humid tomorrow morning, with the possibility of light fog forming, and it will turn to partly cloudy in general, while the winds will remain northwesterly, changing to northeasterly light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk, with a speed ranging from 10 km / h to 20 km / h. / h, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he continued that the weather next Tuesday will remain humid in the morning on the coasts, become partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, to turn cloudy at night in some areas, with a rise in temperatures, indicating that the winds will become southeasterly turning to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, exciting speed. During the day, its speed ranges from 15 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is moderate to rough waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that next Wednesday’s weather will return to partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in some areas, with a chance of rain, especially on the coasts, islands and some northern and eastern regions, pointing to a noticeable drop in temperatures.

He stated that the winds will be northwesterly, moderate to brisk, ranging from 15 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the current month of January is witnessing a decrease in temperatures, as the weather is cold during the day, and sometimes very cold during the night in general, and this is due to the region being affected by the extension of the air elevation stationed over Siberia, where cold air rushes towards the Arabian Peninsula and the surrounding area. Pointing out that during this month the country witnesses a remarkable activity of the northwest winds sometimes (called the north wind), which stirs sand and dust in the internal areas, especially the open ones, and also leads to a significant rise in sea waves, while the relative humidity increases, especially in the early morning. As a result of the passage of moderate air masses over the waters of the Gulf towards the country, which provides an opportunity for the formation of light and dense fog, and the incidence of fog increases in the interior regions more than in the coastal regions.

