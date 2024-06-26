The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, becoming humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some areas, especially coastal areas, while winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly light. Moderate speed and sometimes active during the day, causing dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves sometimes in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that Friday’s weather will remain fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast with a chance of cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, noting that there will be a drop in temperatures, especially in the east, while the weather becomes humid at night until Saturday morning. With a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times during the day, stirring up dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is Light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.