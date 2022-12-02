The National Center of Meteorology stated that the weather during the month of December will be moderate in temperature during the day and pleasant at night and in the early morning, becoming clear to partly cloudy in general, and clouds will increase sometimes in some coastal, northern and eastern areas with the possibility of light rain, while the relative humidity will increase in hours. Night and early morning with the possibility of fog or mist formation over some inland areas. The center stated that expectations indicate that the average rainfall during this month will be slightly less than or around the usual rate for this period of the year (9.6 mm), and expectations indicate that the average temperature during this month will be around or slightly higher than the average (20.1). degrees Celsius), pointing out that the relative humidity increases during this month, especially at night and early morning, as a result of the passage of moderate air masses over the Gulf waters towards the country, which creates an opportunity for heavy and light fog to form, and the maximum relative humidity averages 85%.

The center stated that the highest temperature recorded during this month was 37 degrees Celsius in “Sweihan” in 2016, while the lowest temperature was -0.7 degrees Celsius on “Jebel Jais” in 2004. The highest year in which fog recurred during the past years was 2014. Where the occurrence of fog recurred for 20 days as “fog” and five days as “light fog”. He added that the country is affected during this month by atmospheric depressions coming from the west, which lead to clouds multiplying and the opportunity is ripe for rain, which may be accompanied by thunder at times, pointing out that the highest amount of rain recorded during this month amounted to 208.4 mm in 2006 on “Dadna”, while it was The highest year in which dust occurred during the past years was 2003, when dust was recorded three times at Al Ain Airport.

And he continued that the prevailing winds during this month are northwesterly and turn in the morning hours to southeasterly, and the winds are active sometimes on some days of this month, especially with cumulus clouds.

The center stated that the country is exposed during the first week of this month to weak surface pressure distributions, accompanied by an atmospheric elevation in the upper layers of the atmosphere. Until tomorrow morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming in some internal areas, while the wind will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea. Which is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather tomorrow becomes clear to partly cloudy at times, so that low clouds appear in some northern and eastern regions, and it also remains humid at night until Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some western regions, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly light. It is moderate in speed, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which becomes light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Monday will return to partly cloudy in general, as low clouds appear in some eastern and northern regions that may be accompanied by light rain, and it will remain humid at night until Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some western regions, while the winds will be south. Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected Tuesday’s weather to be partly cloudy to gradually clear, as low clouds appear over some eastern regions in the morning, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, especially in the west, pointing out that the winds are Southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.