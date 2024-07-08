The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, which may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon.

The center explained that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and sometimes active to cause dust and dirt, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and sometimes turbulent in the morning, becoming medium to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather on Wednesday will remain clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, which may be cumulus in the afternoon. It will become humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in the far west. The winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust, and their speed will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be medium to light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.