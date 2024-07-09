The National Center of Meteorology said that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the east coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, and may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon.

The center explained that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and sometimes active, causing dust and dirt to rise.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and may be cumulus clouds in the afternoon, and it will become humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in the far west, and the winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust.

The center stated that the weather next Thursday will be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming, which may be accompanied by rain in the east in the afternoon, noting that there will be a drop in temperatures on the western coasts, while the weather will become humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal areas, and the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active.

The center expected Friday’s weather to be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming over the mountains in the afternoon. It will become humid at night until Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active.

The center reported that the country is witnessing a rise in temperatures during the current month of July, as a result of the region and the country being affected by the extension of a number of thermal depressions that work to raise temperatures, the most important of which is the seasonal Indian depression, noting that as a result of the presence of the eastern mountains and the rise in temperatures during the day, this leads to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rainfall, extending to some internal areas.

The center explained that some areas of the country are also affected during this month, especially in the second half of it, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of some cumulonimbus clouds that sometimes rain, noting that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected by southeasterly winds at night and in the morning, and by northerly winds during the day, and the country is also sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may raise dust, and the northwestern winds are sometimes active, and are loaded and raise dust.

The center pointed out that this July also witnesses an increase in relative humidity on some days during the early morning in some areas, and fog or light fog may form on some few days during the month, noting that the average temperature during July ranges between 34.6 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, as the average maximum temperature is between 39.7 and 43.8 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is between 29.1 and 31.4 degrees Celsius.