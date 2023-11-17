Various areas of the country witnessed moderate to heavy rains, with a drop in temperatures, accompanied by active to strong winds that stirred up dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and a turbulent sea, as a result of an extension of a surface air depression, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in layers. Supreme atmosphere.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology announced that the country will continue to be affected by an extension of a surface depression from the Red Sea, with an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere accompanied by an air current from the west, and a cold air mass with clouds flowing from the west, interspersed with cumulus clouds over separate areas, accompanied by rainfall. Rain, with low temperatures.

According to the center, the country is witnessing a decrease in the average maximum and minimum temperatures during the current month (4-6 degrees) compared to what it was during the month of October, as a result of the continued apparent movement of the sun towards the south, away from the region, while the country is affected during the second half of the month by the extension of the Siberian high air. Gradually towards the region, which leads to a continued drop in temperatures, with temperatures tending to get cold at times, especially at night in mountainous areas and some inland areas, indicating that the country is also affected by the extension of surface air depressions extending from the Red Sea and from the east, and in the event of It is accompanied by air depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere from the east or from the west. The amount of clouds increases, and cumulus rain clouds form in some areas, especially the eastern regions of the country.

The center expected today’s weather to be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of cumulus clouds forming over some northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rain, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning over some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, especially to the west, while winds become Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, sometimes active with clouds, stirring up dust and dirt.

The center reported that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy in general, with a chance of cumulonimbus clouds forming and may be accompanied by rain in some eastern regions. It will be humid at night until Monday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland regions, while winds will remain northeasterly to northwesterly. Light to moderate speed, sometimes active.

The center indicated that the weather next Monday will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with a continued chance of cumulonimbus clouds forming, which may be accompanied by rain falling in the east in the afternoon, while winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate speed. The center noted that the weather next Tuesday will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, and clouds that may be cumulus will appear in the afternoon on the mountains.