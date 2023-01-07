The National Center of Meteorology expected that the chances of rain will continue tomorrow in some coastal, northern and eastern areas during the day, as a result of the country’s continued exposure to a surface depression, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in some places. The winds are northwesterly light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is moderate to turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather on Monday will become humid in the morning with the possibility of light fog forming, and it will turn to partly cloudy in general, while the wind will remain northwesterly, turning to northeasterly, light to moderate, sometimes brisk, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching Up to 35 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he noted that the weather next Tuesday will remain humid in the morning on the coasts, become partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, to turn cloudy at night in some areas, with a rise in temperatures, indicating that the winds will become southeasterly turning to northwesterly, moderate to brisk. It raises dust during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is moderate to rough waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather will return next Wednesday, partly cloudy in general, and sometimes cloudy in some areas, with the return of the chance of rain, especially on the coasts, islands and some northern and eastern regions, noting a noticeable drop in temperatures.

He stated that the winds will be northwesterly, moderate to brisk, ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.