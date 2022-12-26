Different regions of the country witnessed rains that ranged between medium and heavy, as a result of a state of atmospheric instability, as the region was affected by the extension of a surface depression from the southwest, coinciding with the extension of a depression and a westerly air current in the upper layers of the atmosphere, leading to the movement of various cloud formations from the west towards the country in the form of consecutive waves.

Yesterday, the National Center of Meteorology issued an alert regarding the expected weather condition in the country until tomorrow, and the center expected that the state of air instability will continue today, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and interspersed with some cumulus clouds over separate areas of the country, accompanied by rain of varying intensity. He noted that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate and active at times, with speeds ranging from 15 to 35 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is medium waves, sometimes turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and it will be interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain during the day, especially in the coastal, northern and eastern regions, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly moderate to brisk and sometimes strong, with a speed ranging from 15 to 35 km. / h, reaching 55 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and waves are medium to rough in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that next Thursday’s weather will remain partially cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in some northern, eastern, coastal and island regions, becoming humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas.

And he noted that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent and becomes medium waves on Friday morning in the Arabian Gulf, and becomes turbulent in the morning and becomes Moderate to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for next Friday will be clear to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in some eastern and coastal areas and islands, and it will become humid at night until Saturday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas, indicating that the winds will be northwesterly to Northeasterly, light to moderate, the speed is active at times, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

In addition, the Sharjah Municipality raised the degree of full readiness to deal with the expected weather and the accompanying rain in the city of Sharjah, and all teams and committees announced their readiness to withdraw water pools from various regions, and provided the necessary work cadres, heavy and light equipment and machinery, such as dam pumps, tanks and mobile withdrawal stations. Before the rains, to start its work immediately to enhance the flow of traffic, preserve property, and deal with water bodies in various regions, according to an integrated plan through which the municipality will work around the clock until the completion of all works and tasks.

The Director General of the municipality and head of the rain emergency team, Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality has harnessed all capabilities to deal with the weather, withdraw water pools, and enhance the flow of traffic, especially during peak hours, and cooperate with the Sharjah Police General Command and the concerned authorities, according to a plan prepared in advance by the Supreme Emergency Committee. Rainfall in Sharjah, to work on draining water collected in low-lying locations on main and secondary roads and some other areas. The municipality has also placed more than 110 tanks and 80 pumps on standby, and they are increased according to the weather. The municipality is working to broadcast educational messages to the public through its platforms on social media to raise awareness of the need to stay away from pools of water, to exercise caution and caution while driving, to take the necessary precautions and to adhere to safety procedures in construction sites and other messages.

While the head of the Municipal Affairs Department in the eastern region, Dr. Sulaiman Sarhan Al Zaabi, told «Emirates Today» that the “dam pumps” were distributed to the eastern regions to meet the rainwater pools resulting from the depression in the country, stressing that the dam’s four-wheel drive pumps were allocated To control floods and prevent rain water from entering residential and industrial areas.

He added that since the beginning of this December, pumps and machines specialized in water suction have been put in place with the distribution of mechanisms to areas that witness the collection of rainwater, in addition to connecting the extensions of the dam pumps distributed in the eastern region, represented by one dam pump in the city of Khorfakkan and another in the city of Kalba, which is powered by an engine. Diesel, with a powerful, self-propelled four-wheel drive engine, with a pumping capacity of 2250 cubic meters of water per hour.

Al-Zaabi indicated that preparations for the depression were made by pre-filling the low-lying areas in the cities of Khorfakkan and Kalba, which were causing the accumulation of large amounts of rainwater, in addition to opening the mouths of the valleys to facilitate the passage of water flowing through the streams of the valleys directly to the sea, which will reduce The percentage of rainwater gatherings in residential, industrial and commercial areas, stressing that coordination has been made with the concerned institutions to develop plans and coordinate work between them, represented by the Eastern Region Police, Planning and Survey Departments, Mubadara Authority and the Roads and Transport Authority to prevent any problems arising from the heavy rains that the region has witnessed since the beginning of the week. current.

He noted that the readiness of emergency teams has been raised to work around the clock and deal with reports very quickly through 12 hotlines that have been designated to deal with public reports in the municipality of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Maliha, Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn, which in turn is ready for immediate movement through mechanisms and pumps to suction rainwater and deal with any A report is assigned to the municipalities, and field teams have been allocated to roam the roads, in order to stop any emergency they notice and deal with it immediately.

On the other hand, the municipality of Kalba confirmed that the emergency teams designated for rain are fully prepared to move immediately and deal with any gathering of water, noting that a work team has been allocated distributed to the regions in the event that the meteorologists predict heavy rains in order to determine the needs of each region and increase the number of Pumps or machinery to prevent the accumulation of rain water in the areas, which causes obstruction of traffic and others, calling on the public to use the hotline that was allocated in the event of any problem 80052522.

And the Khorfakkan Municipality reminded that the National Center of Meteorology indicates that the country will be affected by an air depression accompanied by rain and cold weather during the coming days, so the municipality has prepared and prepared to receive all communications from people through a hot number designated for teams that have been provided with all the necessary equipment, calling on the public to call 993 when facing any problem. caused by rainfall.

The municipalities of the Eastern Region take all preventive measures through a comprehensive emergency plan for the cities of the eastern coast of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Emirate of Fujairah, in addition to concentrating municipal pumps in areas that suffer from rainwater pools every season and allocating emergency numbers that will follow up on reports around the clock, given the exposure of the region. for low air.

• An integrated plan to deal with rain water pools in different regions of Sharjah.

• Allocate 12 hotlines to follow up complaints around the clock in the eastern region.