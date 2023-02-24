The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is exposed during the current period to weak surface pressure distributions, accompanied by an air elevation in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, while the winds will be southeast. Northeasterly, light to moderate speed, ranging from 10 to 20 kilometers per hour, reaching 30 kilometers per hour on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, especially in the east, then it will become cloudy at night until Monday morning in some western and northern regions, while the winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and its speed ranges between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour, reaching 30. kilometers per hour on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather next Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the possibility of light rain falling in some areas, especially western and eastern, while the winds will be southeasterly and northeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, brisk at times, especially with clouds. Its speed ranges from 15 to 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 40 kilometers per hour on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stressed that the weather next Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the continued chance of light rain falling in some areas, especially the western and eastern during the day, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some internal areas, indicating that the winds will be Northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 40 kilometers per hour on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, since the beginning of the second half of February, the country has witnessed a slight rise in temperatures in general, which included some regions compared to January, as a result of the country being affected by the passage of air depressions coming from the Mediterranean, which led to cases of instability in the region. Weather conditions, where the south winds stirred dust and sand, and rainy clouds sometimes multiplied.