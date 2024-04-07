The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general, with moderate clouds appearing over some western coastal areas and islands, with the possibility of light rain.

The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the winds will be light to moderate speed, active at times, southeasterly to northeasterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

He pointed out that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate at times, while the first tide will occur at 12:46, the second at 01:19, the first low tide at 18:59, and the second at 07:21.

He noted that the waves in the Sea of ​​Oman will be light, while the first tide will occur at 09:31, the second at 21:22, the first low tide at 15:21, and the second at 03:55.