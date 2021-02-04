Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be healthy to partly cloudy at times, with another slight rise in temperatures, and light to moderate winds brisk at times at sea.

The National Center of Meteorology appealed to road users and motorists to take caution and follow traffic instructions, given that there is an opportunity for fog to form and the horizontal visibility to its lowest levels may diminish sometimes in some coastal and interior areas, until 11 am this Friday morning.