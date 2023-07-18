The National Center of Meteorology stated that the weather is witnessing the formation of cumulus clouds this afternoon in the east, provided that it will be humid at night until tomorrow morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming on some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, and the sea will be light waves. In the Arabian Gulf, light to medium waves at times in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow, Wednesday, will be clear to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds in the afternoon in the east, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming on some coastal and inland areas. Noting that the winds are southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate, with brisk speeds at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Thursday’s weather will remain fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, becoming humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming on some coastal areas, and light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds. Sometimes it will be dusty during the day to the west, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves sometimes in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that Friday’s weather will remain clear to partly cloudy in general, becoming humid at night until Saturday morning in some western coastal areas, while the wind will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dust during the day, especially in the east, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather for next Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, brisk at times, bringing dust and dust during the day, especially to the east and north, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. On the sea, which is turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.