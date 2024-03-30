The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be humid in some internal areas, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times in separate areas, with a chance of light rain, indicating that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, and active at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 35 kilometers on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center indicated that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and moderate clouds will continue over some areas, with the possibility of light rain falling in the south during the day, while winds will remain northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times.

The Center expects the weather next Tuesday to be fair to partly cloudy, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, and active at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 35 kilometers on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light. Waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

While the center expected Wednesday’s weather to return to partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, with a chance of light rain falling in some coastal and northern areas, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times.

During this period, the country is exposed to the extension of a superficial depression from the east, accompanied by the expansion of a weak depression in the upper atmosphere, while the region is witnessing a gradual weakening and decline of the Siberian high.

According to the long-term forecasts of the National Center of Meteorology, rainfall amounts are around average, as the average rainfall in the month of March in the country is nine millimetres, while the highest daily total amount of rain recorded during the period for previous years was 100.4 millimeters on “Jumeirah” on March 21, 2020. While the humidity in the air decreases slightly during this period.