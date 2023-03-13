The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country will be affected until tomorrow, Tuesday, by the passage of a surface depression from the southwest, with a weak upper depression extending from the north, accompanied by formations of high and medium clouds moving from west to east, accompanied by rain, noting the possibility of the formation of some cumulus clouds. local as a result of the presence of mountains to the east.

The center expected that the weather would be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain falling in separate areas and at intervals, starting west and then extending to some coastal, northern and eastern regions of the country, while the winds will be southeast to northeast, light to moderate, sometimes brisk. And be dusty.

He pointed out that the sea will be light to medium waves, turbulent at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.