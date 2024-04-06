The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is exposed during the current period to weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that the weather during the Eid al-Fitr holiday will be cloudy to partly cloudy in general, with chances of light rain.

This April is considered one of the months of the first transitional period (spring), which is characterized by differences and rapid changes in the distributions of atmospheric pressure in the lower layers of the atmosphere, which leads to rapid changes in weather conditions, indicating that the sun during this month continues its apparent movement towards the north, heading to orbit. Cancer, as the days gradually lengthen in the Northern Hemisphere.

The center expects today’s weather to be generally fair to partly cloudy at times, with a gradual rise in temperatures, becoming humid at night until Monday morning in some coastal areas, while winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, and the sea will be light in waves. The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather tomorrow will become partly cloudy in general, and moderate clouds will appear over some western coastal areas and islands, while the winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, and their speed will range from 10 to 20 kilometers per hour, reaching 30. kilometers per hour on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that next Tuesday's weather will remain partly cloudy to generally cloudy, and moderate clouds will remain in scattered areas with the possibility of light rain, especially to the west, while winds will become northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times.

The center expects next Wednesday's weather to be generally cloudy to partly cloudy, with light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds.

According to the center, the current month of April is witnessing a gradual rise in temperatures in most regions of the country, with average temperatures increasing by three to five degrees, compared to last March, pointing out that during this month the influence of the Siberian high air also weakens, and the region is also affected by the passage of extensions of lows. The atmosphere in the upper and surface layers of the atmosphere from west to east, such as an extension of the Red Sea depression from the west or an extension of the depression from the east.