The National Center of Meteorology reported that today’s weather will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times in the afternoon, and will witness the formation of some cumulus clouds in the east with rain falling, pointing out that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, with light to moderate speed, active at times. It raises dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects the weather tomorrow to be humid, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming in the morning over some inland and coastal areas. It will become generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming to the east, which may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon, while winds remain southeasterly turning to northerly. Westerly and northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active and causing dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Thursday will remain humid with a chance of mist or light mist forming in the morning over some areas, especially the coastal ones. It will become generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, while winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly. Light to moderate speed, sometimes active, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that Friday’s weather will be humid with a chance of mist or light mist forming in the morning over some inland and coastal areas, becoming generally clear, and partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming east and south in the afternoon, while winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly. Light to moderate northeasterly, active at times, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.