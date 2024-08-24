The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain..

The center explained, in its daily bulletin, that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and are southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h..

The Arabian Gulf will be lightly wavy, with the first high tide occurring at 53:61, the second at 05:26, the first low tide at 10:19, and the second at 23:18. .

As for the Sea of ​​Oman, it will be light waves, while the first high tide will occur at 13:06 and the second at 02:56, and the first low tide will occur at 20:13 and the second at 08:14..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 44 32 75 30

Dubai 42 34 65 35

Sharjah 42 32 70 30

Ajman 41 31 85 40

Umm Al Quwain 42 30 85 35

Ras Al Khaimah 43 30 70 30

Fujairah 36 31 85 55

Eye 43 33 55 25

Liwa 45 31 60 15

Al Ruwais 40 32 80 30

Goods 41 31 75 30

Dalma 40 33 95 50

Greater Tunb 39 32 90 60

Little Tunb 39 32 90 60

Abu Musa 40 32 90 65