The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, which may be accompanied by rain..

The center explained, in its daily bulletin, that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, and are southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first high tide will occur at 16:55 and the second at 03:59, and the first low tide will occur at 10:10 and the second at 22:28..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, while the first high tide will occur at 12:44, the second at 01:46, the first low tide at 19:31, and the second at 06:47..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 46 33 70 25

Dubai 45 32 70 25

Sharjah 44 32 75 35

Ajman 43 34 70 30

Umm Al Quwain 43 31 75 35

Ras Al Khaimah 43 33 75 25

Fujairah 36 28 90 50

Eye 45 32 65 25

Liwa 48 31 70 35

Al Ruwais 44 34 75 30

Goods 45 31 70 30

Dalma 41 35 80 40

Greater Tunb 42 34 80 45

Little Tunb 42 34 80 45

Abu Musa 42 32 75 40