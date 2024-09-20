The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain. It will become humid at night and Sunday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of light fog forming..

The center explained – in its daily bulletin – that the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, southeasterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km/h..

The Arabian Gulf will be lightly wavy, with the first high tide at 15:02, the second at 03:43, the first low tide at 08:43 and the second at 21:20. .

As for the Sea of ​​Oman, it will be light waves, while the first high tide will occur at 11:18, the second at 00:45, the first low tide at 17:57, and the second at 00:00..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 38 29 75 30

Dubai 36 29 75 40

Sharjah 37 27 80 40

Ajman 36 29 80 45

Umm Al Quwain 36 26 75 40

Ras Al Khaimah 39 27 75 35

Fujairah 36 28 80 35

Eye 42 29 60 20

Liwa 40 26 85 20

Al Ruwais 35 24 75 35

Goods 37 24 80 35

Dalma 34 30 75 55

Greater Tunb 36 30 75 60

Small Tunb 36 30 75 60

Abu Musa 36 30 75 60