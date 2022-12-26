Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Most areas in the country witnessed rainfall that ranged between heavy, medium and light, as the region is affected by the extension of a surface depression from the southwest, coinciding with the extension of an depression, and a westerly air current in the upper layers of the atmosphere that leads to the movement of various cloud formations from the west towards the country in the form of waves Consecutive. It is expected that atmospheric instability will continue today, as the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with cumulus clouds forming in separate areas of the country, accompanied by rain, of varying intensity, and light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, sometimes brisk, reaching Its speed is 40 km per hour, and the sea is medium in waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The report of the National Center of Meteorology predicted a weather condition in the country that began last Sunday and will continue until tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, as the region is affected by a surface depression from the southwest, coinciding with an extension of an air depression and a westerly air current in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which led to Cumulus rain clouds, which are accompanied by rain and brisk winds, cause dust in the coastal and inland areas, and wave disturbances in the Arabian Gulf.

The weather during this period was characterized by partly cloudy to cloudy, as the amounts of clouds increased at intervals between cumulus clouds accompanied by rain in some coastal and northern regions extending over some eastern and northern regions, with cumulus rain clouds accompanied by brisk winds at times.

As expected by the center, the depression deepened, yesterday, in the upper layers of the atmosphere gradually, as the country was affected by a state of atmospheric instability, with the continued flow of clouds from the west and southwest at intervals interspersed with rainy cumulus clouds of varying intensity accompanied by lightning and thunder sometimes in separate areas and a depression. in temperatures..

As for the winds, the northwest winds are active in the presence of clouds, and they are sometimes strong, especially at the sea, and they cause dust and dirt. Regarding the movement of the sea, the sea is disturbed sometimes in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially during the presence of clouds.

The National Center of Meteorology called for caution and caution during heavy rains in some eastern and northern regions of the country, and to stay away from places where valleys and water pools flow, which are expected to continue until the end of the week, and advised the center to take action when it rains »; Including the need to drive the car safely and take caution with road users, and make sure that the main lights are left on in conditions of limited visibility, and follow the latest developments through the media and official channels, and prepare to implement the instructions issued by the competent authorities, follow the bulletins of the National Center, and not deal with rumors .

The rainfall areas in Abu Dhabi included: Ghantoot, Al Rahba, Abu Dhabi-Dubai road towards Seih Shuaib, and other areas. In Al Dhafra, it rained on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road towards Al Sila, Al Ruwais, Jebel Dhanna, Barakah, Baynouna, Al Marfa, Al Sela, Al Ghuwaifat, Sir Bani Yas, Delma, Madinat Zayed, Qurain Al Aish, Liwa and Al Hamra in Al Dhafra, as well as various areas of Al Ain region.

In Dubai, it rained on: Al Barsha, Al Lusaili Observatory, Jebel Ali, Al Khawaneej, Emirates Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, towards Mirdif and Lehbab, Al Awir Margham Road / Emirates Street, and separate areas of Dubai.

It also rained on Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, and in Sharjah it rained on Khor Fakkan, Al Badayer, Al Madam, and on the Sharjah-Kalba road, towards Kadra, Khudaira, Ukhaidir, Al-Siuh, Kalba Al-Hamriya road in Sharjah, Ajman, Al-Dhaid, the central region, Al-Watan Street towards Al-Qur, Khor Fakkan Road, And Maliha road to Fujairah, and on Madam Al Shuwaib road, and Nizwa and Al Badayer, and in Ras Al Khaimah on separate areas of the emirate, which included: Asfni, Shawka, Al Riffa, Al Falayah, and separate areas.

Sharjah Municipality is ready to deal with the rain

Sharjah Municipality has raised the degree of full readiness to deal with the weather and the accompanying rain. All teams and committees announced their readiness to withdraw water pools from various regions, and provided the necessary work cadres, heavy and light equipment and machinery to start their work immediately to enhance the flow of traffic, preserve property and deal with water pools in various regions, according to an integrated plan that the municipality will work on around the clock. Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Municipality of Sharjah and head of the rain emergency team, confirmed that the municipality has harnessed all capabilities to deal with the weather, withdraw water pools, enhance the flow of traffic, especially during peak hours, and cooperate with the Sharjah Police General Command and the concerned authorities, according to a plan prepared in advance by the government. Before the Higher Committee for Rain Emergencies in Sharjah, to work on draining the water collected in low-lying sites on the main and secondary roads and some other areas, the municipality has also put more than 110 tanks and 80 pumps on standby, and they are increased according to the weather condition.