The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the weather conditions in the country during the fall season, which officially began yesterday, are characterized by rapid, successive changes in general and sometimes severe, so that the country may witness stability in weather conditions, followed by a state of atmospheric instability that may be severe and rapid at times.

The center explained that in the current period, temperatures are gradually decreasing, especially during the night, and through climate statistics conducted by the center, the average maximum temperature in the country during this period of the year is 33 degrees Celsius, (the average minimum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius). While seasonal forecasts indicate that rainfall will be around or slightly above average, and temperatures will also be higher than normal during this period of the year.

He pointed out that the relative humidity will increase in the early morning hours, and in the event of atmospheric stability, the opportunity will arise for mist or light fog to form in various areas, especially the interior ones, pointing out that the maximum relative humidity rate over the country is 80%, and the minimum relative humidity rate over the country is 30. %.

The center stated that during this period, the Indian seasonal low begins to decline and the Siberian high begins to advance, affecting the region, especially in the second half of this season. The country is also affected by the passage of air depressions extending from the Red Sea, and when accompanied by the extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere and increasing… The percentage of water vapor in these upper layers forms clouds, then develops and is accompanied by rain falling on different areas, especially mountainous areas.

He pointed out that the average rainfall in the country during the fall reaches seven millimetres, while the highest amount of rain recorded within 24 hours was 131.8 millimeters on “Dadana” in 2006, while the prevailing winds during this period are northwesterly in most regions of the country and turn to the south. East and south on some days, and the winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active, raising dust and dust in some areas, especially the interior and south, and they may be laden with dust at times. The center expected the weather today to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, and humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some western regions, and winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times during the day, raising dust and dust to the east and north, and the sea will have light waves in the Gulf. Arab and in the sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain fair to partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some western interior areas. He explained that next Tuesday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, and temperatures tend to drop slightly, and humid at night. On Wednesday morning in some western areas, the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, sometimes active during the day, stirring up dust. The center expects the weather next Wednesday to be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning.

