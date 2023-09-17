The autumn season begins astronomically on September 23, with the sun perpendicular to the equator and then apparently heading south toward the Tropic of Capricorn, according to the National Center of Meteorology, noting that the current period is witnessing the beginning of a decrease in temperatures in the country, especially during the night hours.

According to the center, the impact of the Indian monsoon depression will gradually decline, as the country continues to be affected by thermal depressions extending from the center of the Arabian Peninsula, accompanied by relatively active winds that raise dust, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility at times, and the opportunity remains for the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rainfall, especially over The eastern region, and its influence may extend to some interior areas of the country, as south-easterly winds prevail at the end of the night and in the morning, turning to north-westerly in the afternoon and evening under the influence of the land/sea breeze cycle. The center noted that the eastern regions of the country remain under the influence of the Indian monsoon depression, which leads to the formation of cumulus clouds and rainy thunderstorms, and their impact may extend inland, causing rains of varying intensity.