The National Center of Meteorology expects the tropical storm in the northeastern Arabian Sea to continue until noon tomorrow, gradually weakening and turning into a tropical depression, noting that the storm will have “indirect” effects on the country. The center explained that the effects are represented by the flow of clouds from the Arabian Sea to the eastern and southern regions, which may be accompanied by rain, with active to strong winds that cause dust and sandstorms and disturbed waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman. The center confirmed that it is monitoring the situation around the clock and will continue to provide the latest developments, calling on everyone to follow the official bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumors.