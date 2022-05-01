The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather during the days of Eid Al-Fitr will be hot and dusty at times during the day and moderate at night, provided that the temperature will be mild over the eastern mountainous areas in general, and humid on the coasts at night, with the possibility of light fog forming on Monday and Friday mornings. , Some clouds appear eastward on Friday afternoon.

The center stated that the winds will be northwesterly in general, sometimes turning to southwesterly at night, generally moderate in speed, and active at times in some areas during the day, to raise dust and dust on exposed areas, which may lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He explained that the sea will be moderately turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and the Sea of ​​Oman will become light to medium waves on Thursday and Friday.

Expected maximum temperatures during this period:

Coasts and Islands 31 – 38

Interior 37 – 43

Mountain regions 22-31

Expected minimum temperatures during this period:

Coasts and Islands 23 – 27

Interior 19-25

Mountain regions 16-24



