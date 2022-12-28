The National Center of Meteorology announced, this afternoon, the end of the instability of the weather conditions that the country witnessed during the past two days, as a result of the region being affected by a surface depression from the east, accompanied by an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that the weather tomorrow will be humid in the morning on some Inland areas, it will become partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on some western and eastern coastal areas, while the wind will be northwesterly, turning north and east to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times from the west, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/hr. It reaches 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and medium to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center expected that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in the morning over some internal areas, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a slight gradual rise in temperatures, pointing out that the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk to the west, Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the west at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather next Saturday will remain humid in the morning over some internal areas, becoming partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear over some western coastal areas and islands, with the possibility of light rain, while the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed. It is active sometimes in the west, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the west during the day in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather next Sunday will remain humid in the morning in some internal areas, and become partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in some western coastal areas, and the winds will remain northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk, with a speed ranging from 10 to 10. 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman