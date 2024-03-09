The National Center of Meteorology announced the end of the weather condition that affected the country over the past few days, which reached its peak yesterday, as of tomorrow night.

During the current period, the country is witnessing an increase in clouds over most regions of the country, interspersed with cumulonimbus clouds, accompanied by heavy rain falling on various areas with lightning, thunder, and hail falling with strong winds, while the center expects that the chance of rain will continue tomorrow morning, especially in the eastern and northern regions, and will be heavy to Moderate, pointing out that during the night hours the amounts of clouds and rain gradually decrease, provided that Monday will witness a chance of fog forming, without a chance of rain, noting that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas with a chance of rain, becoming humid at night. Until Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate to active, and sometimes strong, with clouds stirring up dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25 km. /h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that Monday’s weather remains partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially in the north, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, active at times, and their speed ranges from 15 to 20 km. /h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.