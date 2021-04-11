The National Center of Meteorology stated that the holy month of Ramadan comes this year in the last quarter of April, and extends to the third quarter of next May, pointing out that this period is considered within the first transitional period (spring) between the winter and summer seasons.

The center expects that the weather in most days of Ramadan will be hot to relatively hot during the day in the interior regions, while it is relatively hot in the coastal areas, and moderate in temperature on the mountainous heights, provided that the temperature is generally moderate for the country during the night, and pleasant at dawn hours.

The center stated that through the climatic statistics for this period, the average maximum temperature ranges between 33 and 41 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperatures reach approximately 48 degrees Celsius in some interior regions during the afternoon period, while the average minimum temperature ranges between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the lowest minimum temperature of about 7 degrees Celsius is recorded in some mountainous or inland areas in the early morning hours.

The center confirmed that the maximum wind speed recorded during this period in the past years is 117 km / hour on Mount Mabrah on May 6, 2010, and the average wind speed is 13 km / hour, indicating that the number of hours from dawn to sunset at the beginning of the month reaches 14 hours It is approximately 2 minutes at the beginning of the period and increases gradually as the days of Ramadan advance to approximately 14 hours and 44 minutes at the end of the month.





