Meteorology | An anvil-shaped cloud promises rumble, twilight sparkles bring greetings from space – Here are the basic types of clouds

The atmosphere of the landscape lives on when it happens in the sky. You can easily learn to recognize the ten basic types of clouds, or cloud families.

Temperate cotton candy is born when sunshine breeds blue-sky sheep

Equally Cumulonimbus clouds are more typical of the summer atmosphere of the sky than swallows and barn swallows Cumulus clouds“sheep those sky blue”, as described in the song.

Sometimes they remain in flakes that evaporate immediately. Often, however, they grow into fluffy cotton balls, the bottom of which is flat but the top of which bulges like cauliflower.

On a dusty day, the cumulus clouds stay low.

Cumulus clouds are formed when the sun-baked earth’s surface heats the moist air above it. Then the surface air expands and therefore becomes lighter and begins to rise in large bubbles into the cooler air above.

When the bubbles cool as they rise, they eventually can’t hold the water they contain in gaseous form, but it starts to condense around small particles into a liquid: tiny cloud drops.

Suitable particles are always floating in the air, as they are spread from soil dust, sea salts, smoke from fires and plant secretions, among other things.

The base of the cumulus forms at the height where condensation begins. As long as there is enough heat and moisture, the cloud will grow from it, billowing upwards. The formation of cloud droplets fuels the rise by slowing down the cooling of the air bubble. Heat is always released when water condenses from a gas to a liquid.

A cumulus cloud belongs to the lowest of the three height categories of clouds: subclouds. Their bottom is less than two kilometers above the ground.

Wide and flat anvils are created when thunderclouds collide with the roof of the sky

From a distance, the top of a thundercloud often resembles an anvil.

If there is enough moisture and the coolness of the upper air manages to intensify the ascent, the cumulus clouds stretch so high and turbulent that the colliding cloud drops grow into raindrops. A deaf and thunder cloud has been born, that is Cumulonimbus. It spits at least raindrops, sometimes also hail.

Ice crystals and snowflakes form in the upper parts of the deaf cloud, and when they crash in the air currents, the cloud becomes more and more electrified.

In the end, the tension can be released as lightning. The strongest thunderclouds produce gusty downdrafts and boiling plumes, which can, for example, knock down a forest.

A thundercloud often recognized by the anvil shape of the peak. The cloud spreads and flattens because it seems to collide with the ceiling of the sky.

It has grown through the lowest layer of the atmosphere, the troposphere, where all basic clouds and weather phenomena occur, and shielded in the tropopause. The rising power of the warm bubbles stops, because the air in that layer does not cool down as it goes up.

The flash and rumble are produced when the lightning channel suddenly heats up in an electrical discharge.

Since the base of the cloud is at an altitude of less than two kilometers, it is also classified as a low cloud.

However, the top of a strong thundercloud can rise to the level of the uppermost clouds, i.e. up to ten kilometers. The middle clouds, whose base is at 2–6 kilometers, as well as most of the upper clouds, whose base is at 5–9 kilometers, remain below it.

Deaf clouds are also formed in moving low pressure weather fronts.

A dry brush is enough to paint the downy cloud

The icy white fibers and patches are more than five kilometers away.

Often when a moving low pressure weather front approaches, the first sign that appears in the sky is a line of cirrus clouds, i.e Cirrus. The ones that look like white, shadowless brushstrokes: down, fibers, hooks or spots.

Typically for upper clouds, cirrus clouds float at more than five kilometers and due to the coldness there, they consist of ice crystals.

The cirrus clouds form in the upper part of the front, where the air has only a hint of moisture. Where there is more water, the rising air layer at the front produces a uniform stratus cloud. Its different types are at different heights, and some of them rain. Usually, the arrival of a front means cloudiness and precipitation.

However, not all cirrus clouds are associated with a lower front. They are formed from any small amount of water in the upper cloud height. The tops of thunderclouds can break up into cirrus clouds, as can condensation plumes of water vapor released by airplanes.

Rain that reaches the ground before evaporating is produced by only a few types of clouds. However, many, including cirrus clouds, are capable of evaporating rain in the upper air.

Hook or ski-shaped cirrus clouds, called foot clouds, are just that. The end of the hook is the cloud itself. A curved and a straight stem are falling ice crystal precipitation, which is carried at an angle by the different rates of air currents at different heights.

Broken tissues are evaporating clouds, the beauty of which is accentuated in sunsets

There are often small gaps between the parts of the globular cloud.

Although layer clouds spread over the whole sky, it doesn’t always know only grayness. A solid cloud may begin to split, and then the blue sky may split through the cracks.

A more broken cloud is formed, consisting of repeating parts, such as cotton balls or rolls. They always touch each other to some extent, but often there are at least small gaps between them.

You can identify the different genera when you stretch your arm straight upwards towards the cloud and compare the thickness of the cotton balls or the width of the rolls to the width of your fingers.

A very common cumulus cloud belonging to the lower clouds, ie Stratocumulus parts are more than three fingers wide. Lights and shadows appear strong. It can be formed not only by the splitting of clouds but also by the packing of cumulus clouds together.

Evaporative cloud belonging to middle clouds, ie Altocumulus, whose parts appear 1-3 fingers wide, is also common. The densely shaded fabric looks especially beautiful at sunset, when the light sides turn red and the shadow sides turn blue.

Special lenticular, floating versions of the evaporating cloud are created when the Skandian Mountains cause the westerly air flow to ripple. They are called almond clouds.

Evaporative clouds are common and belong to middle clouds.

That is, the rather rarely appearing globular cloud that belongs to the upper clouds Cirrocumulus the parts appear to be no more than the width of the little finger. There are no shadows.

Even carpets can rain, but the trickle comes from a different cloud than normal rain

A large rain cloud can be recognized as steady, continuous rain.

Closest a cloud can be reached when a cloud of fog happens, ie Stratus. It is a featureless stratus cloud that appears as the lowest of the subclouds.

If it hits the ground, it is called fog. A fog cloud can rain drips, i.e. drops so small that they don’t make rings in puddles.

A veil cloud belonging to the middle clouds ie Altostratus it’s not raining. It often has distinct dark and light tones, but it can be difficult to distinguish from a cloud of rainless fog.

If the cloud is so thin that the sun’s disk looms, it appears blurry through the veil cloud, and sharp-edged through the fog cloud.

A broad rain cloud belonging to the middle clouds, ie Nimbostratus is a thick cloud that darkens the day and pours a steady rain from hour to hour.

Often in weather fronts, a curtain cloud first spreads across the sky, which changes to a large rain cloud as the cloud layer thickens. Underneath it can float wisps of a fog cloud, which are formed when the rain evaporates.

A gauze cloud belonging to the upper clouds, ie Cirrostratus looks like a translucent white film. The sun shines so brightly from behind it that there are clear cast shadows on the ground.

The gauze cloud is thin and sometimes has halos.

In the gauze cloud, halos, i.e. light spots and streaks of different shapes, can be seen around the sun. Such are formed when the sunlight passing through is appropriately refracted by the ice crystals in the cloud.

Twilight sparkles are higher than other clouds, and they contain the salutations of meteor smoke

The light hits the illuminating night clouds from below the horizon.

To the summer sky it is also worth taking a look in the evening or morning twilight, when the sun is somewhat below the horizon. If the lower, middle or upper clouds do not cover the visibility, you can stand out there as dull white or bluish shimmering cloud fibers, in which wave forms can sometimes be seen.

These specialties of the summer season are called illuminating night clouds. They are most often seen from the end of June to the beginning of August. They do not belong to the genera of basal clouds and do not participate in weather phenomena. They resemble cirrus clouds in shape, but are visible when the sun no longer illuminates the upper clouds in the evening or in the morning.

The light hits the illuminating night clouds the lowest, because they float much higher than all other clouds: as high as about 80 kilometers.

So high up there is little water, and it forms clouds only in the coldest conditions. Such prevail in that air layer during the summer.

Illuminate night clouds consist of tiny ice crystals that accumulate in particles called meteor smoke.

They bring greetings from space. Smoke is left behind by micrometeoroids which are so small that their burning is not visible as shooting stars.

Petri Riikonen is a freelance science journalist.

Sources: www.ilmatieteenlaitos.fi/pilvikuvasto, cloudatlas.wmo.int/en/clouds.html

Published in Science in Nature 5/2022