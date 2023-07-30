The National Center of Meteorology reported that the month of August will witness a rise in temperatures, as a result of the country’s continued impact during this month by the extension of the Indian seasonal depression, as well as thermal depressions from the southwest, which lead to a noticeable rise in temperature.

He explained that during this month cumulus clouds are formed over the eastern regions of the country due to the flow of moist air masses from the east, and with the presence of the eastern mountains and high temperatures, rainy cumulus clouds develop in the afternoons and then move towards the interior regions, noting that some regions of the country will be affected during This month, especially in the first half of it, along the line of intertropical convergence (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of cumulus rain clouds over separate regions, especially the southern and some western regions.

According to the center, the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the state is affected by southeastern winds at night and morning and northerly winds during the day. The state is also sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may raise dust, and the northwest winds are active sometimes. The center expected that today’s weather will be humid in some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog formation, and it will become clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, pointing out that temperatures tend to rise, especially from the west, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed. Sometimes active during the day to become dusty. The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times during the day, while the winds will remain southwesterly to northwesterly light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust. , while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to raise dust. And he stated that the weather next Wednesday will witness the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, provided that it is fair to partly cloudy.